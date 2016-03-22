Wyclif's Dust
ArchiveTopDiscussionAbout
We aren’t starving for quantity, we’re drowning in garbage
Jun 11Comment 17Share
Cavemen! IT nerds! Micro theory! Piggie picture!
Jun 7Comment 3Share
Cephalus: How are you this fine morning? Glaucon: Ugh. C: A long night? G: I got to sleep about five. I think they were still talking. Or he was. It wa…
May 29CommentShare
Kevin Munger has an interesting piece on economics imperialism — the tendency of economists to study topics that seemingly belong to other disciplines.…
May 25Comment 1Share
Here’s Scott Alexander grading his Trump predictions, and then assessing his grading performance: According to my own judgment, I usually did better on…
May 22Comment 2Share
The Catherine wheel, the pantomime cat...
May 8CommentShare
When people who haven’t been to America talk about it, they get their ideas from the distorted cliches of the media. A land of gun nuts and COVID denie…
Apr 22Comment 2Share
What does post-colonialism mean?
Apr 13Comment 1Share
In part one of this series I talked about how Victorian society enforced its values and sanctioned violators. Part two described how it transmitted tho…
Apr 6Comment 1Share
My previous post looked at how the Victorians enforced their values. Equally important are the institutions which taught those values in the first plac…
Apr 3CommentShare
The former Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, gave the Reith lectures 2020, with the title How We Get What We Value. His thesis is that society has…
Mar 25CommentShare
Being against feminism is like being against the Atlantic Ocean. It is too big to fight: a broad, deep transformation of all of society. So, some discl…
Mar 22Comment 16Share
© 2021 David Hugh-Jones. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack