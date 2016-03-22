Wyclif's Dust
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Log in
Archive
Top
Discussion
About
Incentives in economics are wrong, but how?
We aren’t starving for quantity, we’re drowning in garbage
Jun 11
1
Comment
17
Share
Share
On the idea that group loyalty is a primitive holdover
Cavemen! IT nerds! Micro theory! Piggie picture!
Jun 7
1
Comment
3
Share
Share
Cephalus: an underrated figure in Western philosophy?
Cephalus: How are you this fine morning? Glaucon: Ugh. C: A long night? G: I got to sleep about five. I think they were still talking. Or he was. It wa…
May 29
Comment
Share
Share
Yeah, we're imperialist!
Kevin Munger has an interesting piece on economics imperialism — the tendency of economists to study topics that seemingly belong to other disciplines.…
May 25
Comment
1
Share
Share
Don't second-guess yourself!
Here’s Scott Alexander grading his Trump predictions, and then assessing his grading performance: According to my own judgment, I usually did better on…
May 22
Comment
2
Share
Share
Asleep in Azeroth
The Catherine wheel, the pantomime cat...
May 8
Comment
Share
Share
Parochialism in time and space
When people who haven’t been to America talk about it, they get their ideas from the distorted cliches of the media. A land of gun nuts and COVID denie…
Apr 22
1
Comment
2
Share
Share
The story is about you
What does post-colonialism mean?
Apr 13
Comment
1
Share
Share
Victorian values: conclusions
In part one of this series I talked about how Victorian society enforced its values and sanctioned violators. Part two described how it transmitted tho…
Apr 6
Comment
1
Share
Share
A practical guide to Victorian values, part two: teaching
My previous post looked at how the Victorians enforced their values. Equally important are the institutions which taught those values in the first plac…
Apr 3
Comment
Share
Share
Victorian values, a practical guide: enforcement
The former Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, gave the Reith lectures 2020, with the title How We Get What We Value. His thesis is that society has…
Mar 25
Comment
Share
Share
Feminism: my beef
Being against feminism is like being against the Atlantic Ocean. It is too big to fight: a broad, deep transformation of all of society. So, some discl…
Mar 22
Comment
16
Share
Share
© 2021 David Hugh-Jones. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts