Wyclif's Dust

Notmy Realname's avatar
Notmy Realname
4d

People often talk at length about Israeli tfr in the context of the ultra orthodox, which often does come from patriarchal social norms, but that's not the full story. There is also a strong secular norm towards fertility; Israel is constantly at war and if they don't have enough children to form the next generation of the army, it will cease to exist.

This is theoretically true for every nation, but it's actually viscerally true for Israel, and is also often true for diaspora Jews; if you want Judaism to flourish and prosper by far the most impactful thing you do is be a woman and choose to have more children. The same is likely true for other religions, I know women of other religions with large families who are heavily independent and by no means patriarchally repressed, but are conscious that they are part of a community that can only continue to exist through the efforts of its members, and know they are in the strongest possible position to contribute

