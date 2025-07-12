Wyclif's Dust

Wyclif's Dust

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ricco's avatar
Ricco
5d

I have no view on the underlying substantive debate here. But your logic makes sense to me as an economist. I’ve always been confused about why there isn’t more use of parameter estimates when trying to discern causal impacts of genes vs other factors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ro'i's avatar
Ro'i
7d

Here's another anecdote regarding R-squared. I refereed a paper that included the statement “The R-squared is very high, indicating that our lack of significant results does not result from an insufficient sample to pick up nonzero effects.” The dependent variable was points earned. The experiment included two games, in one of which it was possible to earn more points (think basketball vs. football). The regressions included a dummy for game, which was fully responsible for the high R-squared.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Hugh-Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture