Wyclif's Dust

Serious and frivolous ideas about politics, culture, social science and the world.
Incentives in economics are wrong, but how?
We aren’t starving for quantity, we’re drowning in garbage
On the idea that group loyalty is a primitive holdover
Cavemen! IT nerds! Micro theory! Piggie picture!
Jun 7
Cephalus: an underrated figure in Western philosophy?
Cephalus: How are you this fine morning? Glaucon: Ugh. C: A long night? G: I got to sleep about five. I think they were still talking. Or he was. It wa…
May 29
Yeah, we're imperialist!
Kevin Munger has an interesting piece on economics imperialism — the tendency of economists to study topics that seemingly belong to other disciplines.…
May 25
Don't second-guess yourself!
Here’s Scott Alexander grading his Trump predictions, and then assessing his grading performance: According to my own judgment, I usually did better on…
May 22
Asleep in Azeroth
The Catherine wheel, the pantomime cat...
May 8
Parochialism in time and space
When people who haven’t been to America talk about it, they get their ideas from the distorted cliches of the media. A land of gun nuts and COVID denie…
Apr 22
The story is about you
What does post-colonialism mean?
Apr 13
