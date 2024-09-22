Back on the scene, I will just jot down my first reactions to “Foundations”, an important new essay by Sam Bowman and coauthors on the fix for Britain’s growth malaise. I am a big fan of Sam, who is providing some much-needed new thinking.

In particular, what’s our take on the New Industrial Policy coming out of Biden’s America? Does Britain have the same problems? If so, can we use the same solutions ?

You should definitely go read it . It’s great to see some new ideas finally coming out of, and about, the UK. One of the more depressing moments of my political life is listening to Theresa May at a local Conservative gathering, arguing correctly that Corbyn’s Labour had revived the bad ideas of the 1970s, and concluding triumphantly “and to defeat them, we need to make the arguments of the 1980s again!”

The basic argument of the essay is that Britain needs to build more and better infrastructure: housing, roads, transport and (perhaps above all) power. We haven’t built this because we have effectively “banned” it by overregulation, including green belts, overburdensome environmental impact assessments, etc. Without this, the private sector could provide our infrastructure as it did in 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries.

There’s lots of interesting history here, of housing, electrification and power. It’s a good example of how history can broaden our perspective on the space of possibilities, and the focus of the history also shows what they are paying attention to. In that sense at least the New Industrial Policy is winning already.

There’s also just a lot of amazing, convincing and depressing stats about just how expensive it is to build stuff in the UK. Figures like ten times higher costs to build a mile of underground rail than Spain. Nuclear power costs five times higher than South Korea.

Why not public investment? Singapore does it for housing, right? France does it for trains? I mean, by instinct I prefer private investment too, but why? The obvious answer is that public investment won’t respond to price signals. In fact, they make this case for some examples, like for public housing being built in the wrong places. In other cases, they seem keener on local governments being able to invest and having the right incentives so long as they’re allowed to keep more of the surplus.

So you might think of this as an evolution of Conservative thinking, from “governments should get out of the way” — the basic instinct of the neoliberal era — to “governments should be able to keep the profits from their investments”.

Now of course on some views this is quite hard to distinguish from corruption. It’s interesting that one historical example they use is turnpike roads. The deal with building a turnpike road in the 18th century was that you had to buy off the local MP to introduce a private member’s bill. That provided a way to internalize local people’s concerns in the decision to build, sure; it also provided a way for the local MP to get rich.

I would think there’s a reasonable case that if local authorities could profit from housing, they would internalize the benefits of building more. They’re right that at the moment, private developers keep all the profit from housing developments, and this unsurprisingly leads to intense local opposition. Elsewhere, Sam’s made a clever argument for hyperlocal control over planning decisions, which I think relates to my idea of Coaservatism.

I basically buy their diagnosis: slow growth 1945-1979, recovery 1979-2008, failure since then. OK, so some of the problems they describe, like the planning system, have been there since the 1950s. So why didn’t they stop us growing fast in the 1980s to 2000s?

Think of this essay as in opposition to two alternative perspectives. One is the ideas that grew in the 1970s of “small is beautiful”, concern for the environment limiting grandiose modernist projects, beware “seeing like a state”, etc. The emerging consensus seems to be that these concerns became overweening and are now strangling our future in red tape. If these new ideas will win, which seems likely because they have a lot of idealism and energy behind them, it will be the death of the Small Is Beautiful era.